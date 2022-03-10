Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading 6.5% Higher

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.28. 101,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 867,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Microvast alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.