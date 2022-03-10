Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading 6.5% Higher

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.28. 101,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 867,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.
Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microvast (MVST)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.