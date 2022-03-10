Miles Gareth Jakeman Buys 17,391 Shares of GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Miles Gareth Jakeman purchased 17,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £10,086.78 ($13,216.43).

Miles Gareth Jakeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Miles Gareth Jakeman acquired 18,018 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £10,090.08 ($13,220.75).

Shares of LON GETB remained flat at $GBX 57.50 ($0.75) during midday trading on Thursday. 160,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,675. The company has a market capitalization of £28.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97. GetBusy plc has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.25.

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

