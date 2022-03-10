Millennium Management LLC Acquires 79,692 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,692 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.48% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $749.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $50.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.