Millennium Management LLC Buys 18,660 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of UFP Industries worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $94.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush upped their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

