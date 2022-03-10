Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,031 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Shift Technologies worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Shift Technologies by 427.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 472,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth $473,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $259,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $146.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

