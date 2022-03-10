Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,031 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Shift Technologies worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Shift Technologies by 427.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 472,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth $473,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $259,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $146.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.99.
Shift Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.