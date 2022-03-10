Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

GPC opened at $121.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.66. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.79 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

