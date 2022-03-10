Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) by 972.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,933 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.10% of IG Acquisition worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 16.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82,362 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 83.3% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

IG Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

