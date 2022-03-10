Millennium Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,720 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Cambium Networks worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of CMBM opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

