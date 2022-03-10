Millennium Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,870 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Surmodics worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

SRDX opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $597.89 million, a PE ratio of 356.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

