Millennium Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,248 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Plexus worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLXS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.82.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.