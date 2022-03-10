Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.97 Million in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 411,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.91% of B Riley Principal 250 Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRIV opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

