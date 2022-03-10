Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.18 Million in RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 329,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.21% of RxSight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXST. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $13.45 on Thursday. RxSight Inc has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

