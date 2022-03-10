Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Atea Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,647,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 74,307 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 244.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 240,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $520.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

