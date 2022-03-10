Millennium Management LLC Purchases 185,236 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,236 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

NYSE:RKT opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 21.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

