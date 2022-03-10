Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Logistics Innovation Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITT. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter worth $980,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,702,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,189,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,204,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,000,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LITT opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

