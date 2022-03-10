Millennium Management LLC Sells 129,683 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 127.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 109,566.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,733,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $207.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

