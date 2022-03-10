Millennium Management LLC Sells 181,894 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Horace Mann Educators worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 247.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

