Millennium Management LLC Sells 357,115 Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of JOFFU opened at $9.82 on Thursday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.