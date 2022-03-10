Millennium Management LLC Sells 774,977 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,977 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bright Health Group worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bright Health Group by 444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

NYSE:BHG opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

