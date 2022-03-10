Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Landstar System as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 368,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

LSTR opened at $154.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.20. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

