Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.33% of LTC Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 124,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 100,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,429,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.80.

LTC Properties stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 161.70%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

