Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Miller Industries stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.32. 29,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $47.57.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 1,604.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

