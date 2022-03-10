Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.
Miller Industries stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.32. 29,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $47.57.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
About Miller Industries (Get Rating)
Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.
