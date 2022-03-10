MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Sells $52,210.98 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 10,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $52,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 391,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,269. The stock has a market cap of $546.07 million, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after purchasing an additional 181,074 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 105,089 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 144.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 71,937 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

