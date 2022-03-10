MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Sells $52,210.98 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 10,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $52,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 391,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,269. The stock has a market cap of $546.07 million, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.69.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
