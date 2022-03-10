Mina 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.66 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Mina has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00004533 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $696.74 million and $31.66 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.21 or 0.06582715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.16 or 1.00162359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042019 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 400,205,209 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

