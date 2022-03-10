Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Reaches $7.43 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $6,994.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,567,400,320 coins and its circulating supply is 5,362,190,753 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

