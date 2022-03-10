Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $355.28 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $355.28 or 0.00909830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $127,310.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.32 or 0.06607972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.43 or 0.99817714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041797 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 22,750 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

