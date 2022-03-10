Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.05 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.52 or 0.00052119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $45.22 million and $1.05 million worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.06 or 0.06605308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,313.23 or 0.99872953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

