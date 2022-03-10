Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 645,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 306.3 days.

Shares of MRVGF opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Mirvac Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

Mirvac Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

