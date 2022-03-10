Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

MG traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.09. 291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 56,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

