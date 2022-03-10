Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.
MG traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.09. 291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
