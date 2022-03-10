Mithril Reaches Market Cap of $28.43 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $28.43 million and $5.19 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00223454 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

