Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 104,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 823,202 shares.The stock last traded at $2.59 and had previously closed at $2.63.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.53.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.