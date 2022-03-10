Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 104,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 823,202 shares.The stock last traded at $2.59 and had previously closed at $2.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

