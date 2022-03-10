MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MJNE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 18,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. MJ has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

About MJ (Get Rating)

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

