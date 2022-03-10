MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MJNE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 18,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. MJ has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.81.
About MJ (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MJ (MJNE)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.