Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.25. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

