Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $61.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Moelis & Company traded as low as $43.68 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 3663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

