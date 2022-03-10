Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,298 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Moelis & Company worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.25. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

