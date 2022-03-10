Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Cut by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,708 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $1,669,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,627,000 after purchasing an additional 446,529 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 84,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

MDLZ traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 129,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,699. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

