Monetha 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $133,574.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Monetha coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 88% against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $716,160.84 and approximately $133,574.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00103739 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

