MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.68.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB stock opened at $334.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.24. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

