MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,934,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.68.

MDB opened at $334.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.24. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

