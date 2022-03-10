MONK Hits Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MONK has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. MONK has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $13,519.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003817 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 55.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.