Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.35

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 2407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Monro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monro during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.