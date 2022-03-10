Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $103.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,560. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

