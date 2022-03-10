Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $103.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,560. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.