Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.75

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.78. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 1,052 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MON. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

