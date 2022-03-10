Moonriver (MOVR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.05 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $168.81 million and $18.05 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.30 or 0.00130250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.05 or 0.06588366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,427.44 or 1.00099214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042055 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,281,205 coins and its circulating supply is 3,290,518 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.