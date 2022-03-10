Morgan M. Schuessler Sells 74,586 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $38.12. 296,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,686. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.