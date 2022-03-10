Morgan Stanley Acquires 2,371 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Quaker Chemical worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $181.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.18. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

