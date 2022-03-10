Morgan Stanley Buys 17,528 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of Hibbett Sports worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 198,117 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,386,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,492 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $632.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Hibbett Sports Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.