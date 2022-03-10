Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of ABM Industries worth $13,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

