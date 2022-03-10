Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244,573 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $13,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 357.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $133,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $139,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period.
Shares of SDIV opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.