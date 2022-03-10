Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244,573 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $13,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 357.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $133,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $139,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

Shares of SDIV opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10.

