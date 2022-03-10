Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,371 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 248,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of SM Energy worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 52,390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 80,205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 779.96 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

SM Energy Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.